Australian leaders vow action against antisemitism at CAM Mayors Conference

”The Australian Jewish community deserves to feel as safe as any Australian. That’s why we must do everything within our power to stamp out antisemitism,” said Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

In response to surging antisemitism in Australia, more than 250 local leaders, representing nearly 100 municipal councils, convened in Gold Coast this week to turn concern into action at the first-ever Australian Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and chaired by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

The Summit took place as antisemitism in Australia has reached alarming new levels in the aftermath of October 7th, with synagogues set on fire while worshipers were inside, chants of “Gas the Jews” shouted at rallies, and Jewish homes, businesses, and institutions vandalized.

Addressing the forum, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles said, “The Australian Jewish community deserves to be celebrated as much as any Australian. The Australian Jewish community also deserves to feel as safe as any Australian. And that’s why we must do everything within our power to stamp out antisemitism.”

“Local government is where Australians live their lives and what you decide to do will shape how safe people feel every day — at the sportsground, at the high street and the school gate,” Australian Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal said in keynote remarks. “This is where we need to fight hatred.”

She said antisemitism was not “creeping in” to Australian communities but was “well and truly with us”.

“This threatens not just the Jews … but it absolutely tears at our social cohesion, and it tears at our democracy and the future for our children and our country,” she warned. “It’s an existential threat to our democracy.”

Over three days, participants heard from law enforcement experts, policy leaders, a Holocaust survivor, and former extremists who once promoted hate but have since turned to prevention. Sessions examined global and Australian trends, explored digital threats, presented case studies from councils already implementing strategies, and culminated in a workshop where mayors drafted city-level action plans to take home.

CAM Advisory Board Member Robert Singer reminded leaders of the influence they hold at the local level. “Mayors are not distant policymakers,” he said. “You are the ones who can mobilize and equip police, protect schools and houses of worship, and create public spaces where communities meet rather than retreat.”

Alex Ryvchin, Co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), noted, “Denial of antisemitism is the foremost obstacle to defeating it.” He explained that minimizing or dismissing antisemitic incidents hindered the development of policies and support communities required.

Dr. Sharona Nazarian, Mayor of Beverly Hills, California, brought a global perspective rooted in her own city’s experience. “History has taught us that what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews,” she said. “Hate always finds another target, which is why we must be proactive, we must be united, and we must be loud.”

Additional notable speakers included former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australian Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay, Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, Australia’s First Indigenous Female Federal Parliamentarian and Olympic Gold Medalist Nova Peris, Israeli Ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon, and Israeli Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Michal Cotler-Wunsh, among other distinguished participants.

Community partners for the summit included the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), the Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies (QJBD), the Queensland Holocaust Museum, and Never Again Is Now (NAIN).

CAM works hand-in-hand with municipal authorities on a daily basis to secure and nurture Jewish life in cities around the world. Past CAM-led mayoral summits have been held in Athens, Greece, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dortmund, Germany, and Beverly Hills, California. Each event prepares local leaders to push back against Jew-hatred and build stronger, safer communities.

Further mayoral summits will take place later this year in Paris, France, and New Orleans, Louisiana.