At Paris Institute of oriental languages, students learning Hebrew are hiding

According to press reports, several posters at Inalco call for a boycott of a student list described as “genocidal”. Parents and students denounce discrimination, pressure and intimidation.

Students at Inalco, an institution dedicated to the teaching of Oriental languages and civilizations in Paris, have been the victims of anti-Semitism.

According to press reports, students who are learning Hebrew are hiding. Amid slogans of “Israel the murderer” and applause, students in the Hebrew department seem to be keeping a low profile. In the corridors, pro-Palestinian posters, placards and graffiti abound.

According to the reports, several posters call for a boycott of a student list described as “genocidal”. Parents and students denounce discrimination, pressure and intimidation.

“Many students learning Hebrew today are hiding, simply because they know that there will be far-left or pro-Palestinian organizations behind them to exert pressure,” Yvenn Le Coz, a students association delegate told CNEWS channel.

Jewish students are assailed with slurs such as “terrorist Israel” and even distributes leaflets supporting the unfounded theory that Jews of Ashkenazi origin are descended from the Khazar people.

Several complaints have been lodged, but none of the students wished to comment on the situation. Le Coz denounced a “real system of censorship, a system of terror, a totalitarian system that has been established at Inalco, but not only there”.

‘’They make students feel excluded. My son is scared and wants to concentrate on his studies without being dragged into the controversy of the conflict. But with them, all that becomes impossible,’’ one student mother said.

After being challenged by students from the Hebrew department, Inalco has since filed a complaint for incitement to hatred and violence on the grounds of origin, ethnicity or religion.

