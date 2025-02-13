At Kerem Shalom, EU Parliament President Metsola was able to witness humanitarian aid entering Gaza

She is the first European leader to enter Gaza in more than a decade.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who is on a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, travelled Thursday to Kerem Shalom crossing point with Gaza to visit the humanitarian operations.

From there she entyered into Gaza where she was able to witness humanitarian aid entrering from the Israeli side.

President Metsola is the first European leader to enter Gaza in more than a decade.

Her visit ‘’is meant to highlight the European Union’s critical role in supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza, notably through the EUBAM operation at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, and the EU’s commitment to continue supporting the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal,’’ her office said.

“The deal provides a path to a sustainable peace in the region that ensures security for Israel and a real perspective to the Palestinian people,” Metsola’s spokesperson said.

Metsola’s visit is viewed as a last-minute attempt to try and salvage the ceasefire agreement brokered last month.

After retunring from Gaza, she visited the sSite of the Nova Festival in Re’im, and was due later on Thursday to hold talks with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

She also met with the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohan and the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem.

“Today, I welcomed @EP_President Roberta Metsola back to the Knesset to discuss the hostages, Iran & UNRWA’s role in fueling terror,” Ohana tweeted. “I told her Hamas also killed the so-called ‘two-state solution’ on October 7th—and thanked her for her solidarity ever since.”

Ohana, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party and ruling coalition, blamed Gaza’s education system for inciting violence and suggested that only the approach proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump offers a fresh perspective.

On Friday, Metsola will be in Ramallah to meet with Palestinian leadership.