Antisemitic leaflets found in mailboxes of Brussels residents

Residents of a the Brussels coof Auderghem found an explicitly anti-Semitic leaflet in their mailboxes on Thursday.

The leaflet, addressed to “our white compatriots”, warned them against the Jewish media and callied on them to “re-establish white domination in Europe”.

Adorned with swastikas, it accuses ‘’the Jewish media’’ of lying ‘’to protect the Arab and black invaders who rape, pillage and murder innocent white people”,.

According to daily newspaper Le Soir, this anti-Semitic leaflet is said to have originated with Boris Le Lay, a French neo-Nazi activist who has been living in hiding in Japan for over ten years.” A Belgian supporter is said to have adapted this leaflet for printing and distribution in the Brussels commune of Auderghem.

“This leaflet is simply disgusting,” said Sophie de Vos, mayor of Auderghem. “We’ve never seen anything so extreme in circulation. I have contacted the police which has opened an investigation.’’ and issued a penalty notice.”

According to the Jewish secular community center (CCLJ), the rhetoric used on this leaflet ‘’is identical to the anti-Semitic propaganda of the 1930s, blaming the Jews for all the ills afflicting Belgium.’’’’It literally repeats all the anti-Semitic prejudices and clichés holding the Jews responsible for all the evils of the earth.’’