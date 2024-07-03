Antisemitic incident in Nice: Jewish schoolchidren insulted, security guard assaulted

Schoolchildren were verbally insulted on Monday by two men near their Jewish school in the city of Nice. The security guard in charge of the school tried to intervene and was violently assaulted.

Faced with these insults, the security guard in charge of the school intervened. The two assailants then hit him after throwing glass projectiles at him.

A witness to the scene said: “I was sitting down to eat and I have a friend of mine who is in charge of security at the Jewish school who was right behind me. He was bleeding in the middle of the road. He was getting beaten up by two guys, so I stepped in to try and separate everyone a bit.’’

Two municipal police officers immediately arrived on the scene, but the two men had vanished. They are being actively sought.

Police said the schoolchildren were easily identifiable as they were wearing yarmulkes. ‘’ They were taken to task because they were Jewish. Without the intervention of the security guard, we could have feared the worst”, according to Alcaraz, a member of a police union.

The scene took place along a children’s park. According to local residents, the area is not well frequented: “It’s not well frequented, there’s bad company. They steal phones and throw them into the bushes, and there are also drug addicts from time to time, so it’s not really a children’s garden anymore, unfortunately,” said a mother.

The Nice public prosecutor’s office has announced the opening of an investigation into the charges of aggravated violence on the grounds of the victim’s religion and public insults on the grounds of religion.

On the social network “X”, Nice Mayor Christian Estros denounced the attack. ‘’

‘’I wish to denounce the attack on the security guard of a Jewish school in Nice, who had intervened against individuals who had insulted children leaving the school. The agents of our supervision center are mobilized to find the perpetrators,’’ he said.