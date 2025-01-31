Antisemitic graffiti again hits Sydney following bomb scare

Three incidents were recorded in the Australian city, where explosives and a list of Jewish targets were found earlier in the month.

By JNS

A day after police found a trailer with explosives and addresses of Jewish targets in Sydney, new incidents of antisemitism were discovered in the Australian metropolis on Thursday.

Antisemitic graffiti was encountered at three addresses in the Sydney area, in a continuation of a wave of hate crimes against Jews in Australia in recent months.

The trailer contained PowerGel—a commercial explosive used in mining—alongside a list of Jewish targets in the suburb of Dural. It was found earlier this month. Police estimated that the amount found could generate a blast radius of roughly 40 meters (130 feet).

“This represents, undeniably, an escalation in race hatred, race-filled hatred and potential violence in New South Wales,” Premier Chris Minns said on Thursday.

The trailer belonged to an individual already in custody as part of an investigation into antisemitic crimes, Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson confirmed. Authorities are now working with explosive manufacturers to trace the source of the materials, he told reporters Wednesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the contents of the trailer as “clearly designed to harm people,” and acknowledged growing fears within the community. While state police have not classified the discovery as an act of terrorism, Albanese affirmed that the intent behind the explosives was to instill fear.

Officials reassured the public that they do not believe further explosive threats remain at large.

The discovery follows a series of recent antisemitic attacks in Sydney and elsewhere in Australia, including arson and vandalism targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions. Federal police suspect that foreign actors recruiting local criminals may be behind some of these incidents.