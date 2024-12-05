Amnesty International to release report accusing Israel of genocide

European Jewish Press, Europe's sole Jewish news and information service.

Launched end 2005, the European Jewish Press is the sole online Jewish news agency in Europe. The privately funded Brussels-based outlet is an independent media body. It aims to provide both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences around the world with balanced, up-to-date and reliable news reports on issues of concern to the Jewish communities worldwide. European Jewish Press news are read by individuals, officials, experts, journalists and many others…. European Jewish Press is an affiliate of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and collaborates with EU Reporter.

SUPPORT EUROPEAN JEWISH PRESS, THE SOLE JEWISH NEWS AGENCY IN EUROPE, WITH YOUR DONATION :

OUR BANK ACCOUNT :

IBAN BE35 7506 8203 3737

BIC : AXABBE22