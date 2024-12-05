Amnesty International to release report accusing Israel of genocide

Few have done more to erode confidence in the cause of human rights than Amnesty,” a senior analyst at the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis told JNS.
By David Swindle, JNS
The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) released a statement Wednesday condemning a planned report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza that will be published Dec. 5 by Amnesty International, an anti-Israel activist group.
CAMERA called the charges of genocide “baseless and malicious, relying on disinformation and invented legal standards to deny the Jewish state its right to self-defense following Hamas’s genocidal attack on Oct. 7, 2023.”
“The respect once afforded to Amnesty International as a legacy institution is no longer tenable,” David Litman, a senior analyst at CAMERA, told JNS. “The professionalism that once defined Amnesty is now absent, replaced with ideological fervor. Sadly, truth isn’t the only victim.”
The International Legal Forum (ILF), which is urging President-elect Donald Trump to name Amnesty International as a hate group and apply sanctions, also condemned the charge against the Jewish state.
“To accuse Israel of ‘genocide’ in Gaza is a gross and egregious subversion and weaponization of the very term itself, made even more unconscionable given the Oct. 7 attacks were the largest mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,” the organization said in a statement provided to JNS.