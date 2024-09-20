After generations of terror, Hezbollah finally suffered a reckoning

Thousands of terrorists were hit in the single greatest targeted attack on an Islamic terror group.

By Daniel Greenfield, JNS

A wave of pager explosions swept across Beirut on Tuesday, leading to an estimated 2,800 terrorists wounded and at least 12 dead according to official numbers from the Hezbollah terror group and its puppet regime in Lebanon.

These numbers likely understate the case.

Among the wounded was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, who was reportedly carrying one of the pagers, as well as bodyguards for Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the terror group.

Hezbollah had switched to pagers for greater security after the Israelis broke into their communications, but the move appears to have backfired badly.

Israel has not taken responsibility for what is being described as the single greatest targeted attack on an Islamic terrorist group in history, but there are two possibilities.

On Sept. 20, 1984, Hezbollah carried out a truck bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

This is the 40th anniversary of the attack almost to the day.

The U.S. ambassador was wounded and the Army’s Kenneth V. Welch and Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Ray Wagner were killed.

But while I would like to think that someone in our military or intelligence services wanted to repay Hezbollah for these killings, not to mention the murder of hundreds of U.S. Marines, CIA officers, the torture of American personnel and the torture and murder of U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, the odds are that it was the Israelis.

After the initial shock, Hezbollah got its propaganda act together and warned locals not to film wounded terrorists. The media is already rebroadcasting the terror group’s claims that those killed were children, who are of course the ones most likely to be carrying pagers for a terrorist group.

The only thing this propaganda reveals is that there’s no such thing as an acceptable way to kill an Islamic terrorist.

Conversely, that means that every possible way to kill an Islamic terrorist is acceptable.

After generations of terror, Hezbollah has finally suffered a reckoning. And whoever may have been responsible, it’s a good day to remember the 40th anniversary of the bombing of the U.S. Embassy.

Justice may be delayed, but it comes.