A stark reminder: The vital role of Israel for Jewish safety

By David Lega

Just days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, Israeli football fans in Amsterdam were attacked in a horrifying incident described as a “modern-day pogrom.”

This event is a chilling reminder that despite Europe’s progress since the 1930s, Jewish safety remains precarious. The crucial difference now is Israel, which, when faced with threats, can fly its people home to safety—something unthinkable during Kristallnacht.

This incident underscores the global obligation not only to fight antisemitism but also to support Israel.

Diplomatic and security assistance ensure that Israel remains strong and ready to protect Jewish people worldwide when the world falls short. Without robust backing, Israel’s capacity to provide this refuge could be weakened, leaving Jewish communities exposed once more.

While Israel plays its role as a sanctuary, the international community must confront antisemitism decisively and build societies where Jewish life can thrive safely. Supporting Israel is not just political; it’s ensuring the promise of “never again” remains true.

A former Swedish Member of the European Parliament, Deputy Mayor of Gothenburg, and currently Senior Adviser to the European Jewish Association, David Lega has worked on the global stage, championing the rights of minorities, religious freedom, and initiatives that promote peace and security worldwide.