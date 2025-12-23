Greta Thunberg reportedly arrested at pro-Palestinian London protest

A City of London police spokesperson confirmed to JNS that a 22-year-old woman had been arrested “for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

“At around 7am this morning hammers and red paint were used to damage a building on Fenchurch Street,” the spokesperson said. “A 24-year-old man and a 38 year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers released them, and brought them into police custody.”

Defend Our Juries said protesters targeted the location because it houses an insurance firm that allegedly provides services to the British division of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.

Thunberg, known primarily for her climate activism, has increasingly participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.