57% of Jews in Europe consider leaving

The number of antisemitic incidents has risen by about 400% in some parts of Europe since October 7.

57% of Jews in Europe are considering leaving the continent because of the worrying rise of antisemitic incidents.

This figure was given during a conference in Vienna organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the European Leadership Network (ELNET).

The number of antisemitic incidents has risen by about 400% in some parts of Europe since October 7. This resurgence of antisemitism in the streets of Europe is related to Israel.

The Vienna event, titled “Actions Matter: The Antisemitism Summit,” brought together around 170 decisionmakers from ten countries in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Through a series of lectures, panels, and workshops, the conference explored the ongoing repercussions of the October 7th massacre, as well as antisemitism in education, culture, sports, and digital spaces. The purpose of the forum was to develop concrete recommendations for policymakers and society.

The discussions emphasized the urgency of international cooperation to ensure that Jewish communities can live free from hatred, violence, and discrimination.