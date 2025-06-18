ZOA President: ‘Donald Trump faces the historic opportunity to succeed where others failed’

According to Zionist Organization of Amperica (ZOA) National President Morton A. “Mort” Klein, U.S. President Donald Trump faces the ‘’historic opportunity to succeed where others failed.’’

“President Trump faces a historic opportunity to succeed where others failed: end the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear threat and reshape Middle East security and prosperity,”” he said.

‘’For over four decades, Iran has waged an ideological and religious war against the U.S. and Israel while building and funding Islamic terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and others,’’ he added.

He continued, ‘’Unlike past administrations, Trump withdrew from the disastrous Obama/Biden Iran nuclear deal, imposed crushing sanctions and exposed Tehran’s duplicity. His approach rejected the nonsense of a peaceful nuclear program hidden behind ballistic missiles and secret enrichment sites buried deep into a mountain.’’

‘’Now, with Israel having virtually destroyed Iran’s air defenses, the U.S. should provide the tools the MOPs and B-2s or B-52s needed to eliminate Iran’s deeply buried nuclear weapons facilities like the one at Fordow,’’ he added.

HE concluded, ‘’This is not just about supporting Israel; it’s about protecting Americans from a regime with a long, bloody record of anti-U.S. aggression. Iran murdered 242 marines in Lebanon, kept hundreds of Americans hostage for 444 days and was deeply involved in 9-11. As Trump warned, ‘You can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon,’ and this may be the last clear chance to act.”