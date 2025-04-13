Yair Netanyahu to Macron: ‘Screw you’ over ‘Palestine’ recognition

The Israeli prime minister son attacked the French president following his announcement Paris may soon recognize a Palestinian state.

By JNS staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair on Saturday told French President Emmanuel Macron to “screw you,” following the announcement Paris could recognize a Palestinian state later this year.

“Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!” tweeted Yair Netanyahu.

Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!

— Yair Netanyahu🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 12, 2025

On Wednesday, Macron said that “we must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months. Our aim is to chair this conference with Saudi Arabia in June, where we could finalize this movement of mutual recognition by several parties,” he said, referencing plans for a global summit on the issue in New York.

“I won’t do it for unity or in order to please someone. I’ll do it because I think that at some point it would be fair. And also because I want to take part in a collective dynamic—one that allows everyone who defends Palestine to also recognize Israel,” added Macron.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced the prospective move, saying that the “unilateral recognition of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas.

“These kinds of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer—but the opposite: they only push them further away,” said Sa’ar.

On Friday, Macron clarified his position: “Yes to peace. Yes to Israel’s security. Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas,” he tweeted.

“This requires the release of all hostages, a lasting ceasefire, the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political two-state solution. The only path possible is a political one,” he continued.

“I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognized by their neighbors. The upcoming conference on the two-state solution this June must be a turning point. I am doing everything I can with our partners to reach this goal of peace. We truly need it,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Netanyahu vehemently opposes recognition of “Palestine,” a state which does not exist according to international law.

“There was a Palestinian state. It was called Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a Feb. 6 interview with Channel 14. “Look what we received. The biggest massacre since the Holocaust. To establish a Palestinian state after October 7 is a huge prize, not only for Hamas [but also]for Iran.”