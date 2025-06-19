World Jewish Congress calls on Trump to join fight against Iran

Please equip us with the means to put an end to Tehran’s nuclear weapons program, WJC Israel Region President asked the American leader.

By JNS staff

World Jewish Congress Israel Region President Sylvan Adams wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, entreating the American commander-in-chief to join the war to prevent the Iranian regime from developing nuclear weapons.

Adams said he was approaching Trump on “behalf of the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the Diaspora,” describing the moment as “historic and urgent,” according to a WJC press release.

While he thanked Trump for his steadfastness, leadership and “unswerving support of the State of Israel,” the Canadian-Israeli billionaire requested that the president take one step further and undertake action “that could shift the course of history.”

“If you are reluctant to have American pilots bomb Fordow to put an end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program, please equip us with the means to do so. Sell us a few B-2 bombers and a few dozen bunker-busting MOPs, and we’ll take care of this problem. For Israel, for America and for the world,” the WJC regional president wrote.

Only the U.S. Air Force has 30,000-pound (13,600 kg.) precision-guided Massive Ordnance Penetrator “bunker buster” bombs, and its 19 Northrop B-2 Spirit heavy strategic bombers, aka Stealth Bombers, are the only operational aircraft capable of carrying them.

Adams poured scorn on the idea of a negotiated settlement with Iran that fell short of complete nuclear disarmament. The only nuclear deal worth signing was one in which the Islamic Republic voluntarily destroyed its nuclear program without any ability to enrich uranium, he said.

He added that Iran must discontinue its “aggressive missile program,” including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that could reach the U.S., and cease its support for terrorism in the region and beyond.

Adams added that Israel’s accomplishments in the war against Iran, in addition to largely neutralizing the threats from Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, were being achieved “without any American boots on the ground.”

He posited that an extended targeted bombing campaign with U.S. involvement, coupled with strict economic sanctions, could cause the “long-suffering Iranian people” to rise up and throw off the despised regime.

Taking a broader view, Adams foresaw a future where Iran could join the Abraham Accords, which are holding despite the upheaval in the region.

Furthermore, he suggested that the Nobel Committee, which did not recognize his work regarding the accords in his first administration, could not fail to recognize his “groundbreaking peacemaking” in his final term in office. “You will be fulfilling God’s destiny for you, while avenging Iran’s attempts to assassinate you,” Adams said.

Concluding, he affirmed the unbreakable alliance between the two nations, saying, “There are no closer allies nor better friends in the world than Israel and the United States of America.”