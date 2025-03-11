Witkoff: ‘No alternative’ for Hamas but to exit Gaza

The terrorist group must demilitarize, disarm and depart, the U.S. envoy said.

By JNS

Hamas must leave the Gaza Strip, Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, told Fox News on Monday, shortly before flying to Qatar for continued talks on a Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

Witkoff said of the terrorist group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 that it must demilitarize, disarm and depart.

“There’s no logical or rational choice for them other than to leave. If they leave, then I think all things are on the table for a negotiated peace deal, and that’s what they’re going to need to do,” Witkoff said.

Of the hostages, he said the conditions in which they’re being kept is unacceptable. “We’ve interviewed all the hostages who have been released. The conditions are deplorable. … They’re sick. They haven’t eaten. They haven’t been given medical care. It’s it’s a terrible proposition for them,” he said.

The Trump administration is pushing for a deal that would secure the release of all remaining hostages, extend the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, and potentially lead to a long-term truce.

Several meetings have taken place between leaders of Hamas and U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler, Taher al-Nono, a senior official with the terrorist group, confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

Witkoff will arrive in Qatar on Tuesday. He praised the Qatari mediators and also the Egyptians.

Qatar, which has supported Muslim Brotherhood groups, including Hamas, and allowed Hamas leaders to live freely in the country, accused Israel of “aggressive policies” on Saturday.

An Israeli delegation will also travel to Qatar. “Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the United States,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said.

Hamas is holding 59 hostages, with the Israel Defense Forces confirming 35 are dead. Israeli intelligence believes 22 are alive, while the status of two remains uncertain. Among the captives are five Americans, including 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who is believed to be alive.

The terrorist group has called for immediate talks on the second phase of its agreement with Israel. A delegation met in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad on Saturday to discuss enforcing the ceasefire and conducting hostage-for-terrorists exchanges.

Hamas stressed the need to fulfill all terms of the deal, ensure unrestricted aid flows into Gaza, which it has confiscated to continue fighting, and establish an independent committee to govern Gaza until elections are held.