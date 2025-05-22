’We must root out those who use hatred to commit crimes,’ says Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun

‘’Silence equals complicity. We cannot remain silent and all civilized individuals must condemn this heinous act,’’ he stresses following the murder of two young staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington.

‘’We must ensure that individuals who incite violence and spread hateful rhetoric are held accountable,’’ said Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun in a statement on the murder of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington on Wednesday night.

A gunman killed the two staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol and some 1.3 miles from the White House.

‘’Tonight, antisemitism reared its ugly head as two members of the Israeli embassy staff were murdered in a savage, antisemitic attack. Upon being taken into custody, the suspect screamed, “Free, free Palestine,” implying his motive,’’ said Rabbi Kaploun who was nominated last month by President Donald Trump as Ambassador- at- large and U.S. Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism. His nomination, however, still awaits confirmation by the Senate.

‘’As we await further details, we remain confident in the ability of America’s Department of Justice to bring those responsible to justice,’’ Rabbi Kaploun told European Jewish Press.

‘’We must root out those who use hatred to commit crimes, and we must ensure that individuals who incite violence and spread hateful rhetoric are held accountable,’’ he said, adding that ‘’President Trump and his team have made combating antisemitism a priority.’’

‘’Silence equals complicity. We cannot remain silent and all civilized individuals must condemn this heinous act,’’ Rabbi Kaploun concluded.