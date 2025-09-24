We Cannot Pretend to Be Surprised Anymore

By Rabbi Menachem Margolin

More than a week ago, the world was shaken by a disturbing video showing the murder of Charlie Kirk during a public event at a university in Utah, USA.

As a rabbi, I did not always agree with Charlie Kirk’s opinions or point of view, but I watched many of his videos, especially his debates with students. Some of the differences I had with his views stemmed from our different religions, backgrounds, worldviews and my personal convictions. Yet, as someone who has spent a lifetime defending the Jewish people and advocating for Israel, I appreciated his outspoken stance against antisemitism and his consistent support for the Jewish state, especially after October 7th and the overwhelming amount of misinformation online.

Beyond the shock because of this tragedy, we must look beyond this. While the investigation continues and the conclusions are not yet final, media reports indicate that the alleged killer had been radicalized online to the point he changed his political and social views. That should alarm us. Not the change of opinion as much as the radicalization online that led to this outcome. The core issue here is the radicalization of so many individuals, which we have seen how in too many cases lead to violence.

We have seen this pattern over the last two years. Since October 7th, when Israel faced the deadliest terror attacks in its history, social media has amplified hatred. As Israelis were murdered and kidnapped, thousands of online users, many of them young, celebrated the atrocities. They posted hate-filled content, justified the violence, and in some cases, denied that it had occurred. Protests erupted almost immediately, even before the full extent of the massacre was understood. Mobs chanted against Israel and the Jewish people in public spaces while the IDF was still regaining control of the south.

And we are not talking about youth in countries known for their hostility toward Israel and Jews. We are talking about young people in Western countries, including many in Europe and the United States.

In the days following Charlie Kirk’s murder, I monitored the online reaction with growing unease but I was not surprised.. Hundreds of posts celebrated his death. The rhetoric was very familiar, it was the same dehumanization, the same justifications of violence, the same lack of emotions we saw after October 7th. I sincerely hope the Kirk family did not encounter the vile content shared online.

But I must ask, why is anyone surprised?

Hate has been normalized, violence has been glorified, and youth radicalized long before this tragedy, even long before October 7th. What was once fringe behavior that was overlooked is now the mainstream. Far too many young people absorb extremist narratives without understanding the consequences. This trend is not limited to youth; some public figures, including politicians, celebrities, influencers, and journalists, contribute to a troubling moral environment, particularly regarding Israel and the Jewish people. The lack of global attention to the plight of hostages highlights how distorted the moral compass of parts of our world has become.

I do not say this lightly. This is not true of all young people or public figures of course. But the scale of what is happening is enough that we must stop pretending it is a marginal problem.

Too many are shaped not just by educators—some of whom are part of the problem, we have seen and heard professors in the leading universities openly praising terror organization and the October 7th attack, but also by organizations, by the media that far too much of it echo information coming from terror organization without any verification, as we have seen when it comes to the war between Israel and Hamas and by the way social media operates. We know the algorithms reward outrage, confirmation bias, and tribal loyalty.

We live in a world where many are unwilling or unable to think critically, ask questions, or seek facts. They absorb what they see online and accept it as truth. When confronted with opposing views or facts, too many respond with hostility, sometimes even violence.

Of particular concern is that some spreading this hate are not uneducated or isolated. They are often university students or graduates of prestigious institutions. Yet many display alarming ignorance about history, geopolitics, and the principles of civil discourse. Even if they are aware of the truth, they might prefer to share misinformation simply because it is more popular and will gain them more attention.

Even more disturbing is the trend of moral inversion: glorifying those who commit acts of terror while demonizing those who speak out against it. This is not just a Jewish or Israeli problem—it is global. If we fail to address it now, we will all pay the price.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin is Chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA).