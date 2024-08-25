URGENT: Israel attacks Hezbollah in Lebanon, preempting ‘extensive attack’

“We are ready to do everything—everything—we need to defend the people of Israel,” an IDF spokesman said.

By JNS

The Israeli military attacked sites in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch rockets and missiles at Israel in an “extensive attack,” early in the morning on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“This follows more than 6,700 rockets, missiles and explosive (drones) fired by Hezbollah at Israeli families, homes and communities since Oct. 8,” stated Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Israel can see that Hezbollah is about to launch an “extensive attack” on the Jewish state, endangering the Lebanese civilians among whom the terror group embeds its weapons, Hagari added. He said that Israel asks Lebanese civilians to vacate the areas in which Hezbollah is operating, as the terror group risks escalating conflict in the region.

“Israel will not tolerate Hezbollah’s attacks on our civilians,” he said. “We are operating in self-defense from Hezbollah. … We are ready to do everything—everything—we need to defend the people of Israel.”

Video circulating online purporting to depict Israel’s strike showed massive explosions lighting up the night sky in Lebanon, and Iron Dome interceptions over Israel.

Ben Gurion International Airport was reportedly closed amid the attacks.

This is a developing story.

This preemptive strike by #Israel comes as the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff is in the Middle East and plans to visit Israel. https://t.co/p5ECG7E3w1

— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) August 25, 2024