UN to vote on Gaza stabilization force plan

The U.N. Security Council was set to vote on Monday on a U.S.-backed resolution proposing the establishment of an International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

The proposed force would work alongside Israel, Egypt and newly trained Palestinian law enforcement to help secure border areas, disarm armed groups and ensure civilian safety and humanitarian access, according to the latest text seen by AFP.

The draft also calls for a provisional governing body for Gaza, dubbed the “Board of Peace,” to oversee administration until the end of 2027.

The resolution marks a shift from earlier versions by acknowledging a future Palestinian state as a possible outcome once the Palestinian Authority implements reforms and reconstruction begins.

The Security Council vote comes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on Oct. 10, ending two years of war started when Hamas led a mass invasion of southern Israel, killing, wounding and kidnapping thousands.

Hamas in a statement on behalf of the Palestinian terror factions called the amended American draft “dangerous.”

“Its core is the disarmament of Gaza through a broadly mandated international force, while withdrawal of the occupation (Israel) is left without commitment or a set timeframe, meaning a prolonged political and security trusteeship,” the statement reads.

“The amendments are superficial and do not affect the fundamental philosophy of the project, which postpones the right to self-determination and reproduces the model of a transitional administration without Palestinian sovereignty,” the statement continues.

Hamas also invoked Algeria’s position at the Council.

“At this moment, the Algerian stance inside the Security Council represents hope for our people to block this trajectory and prevent Gaza from becoming a field for disguised internationalization that serves the occupation more than the Palestinian people,” said the terror group.

Jerusalem will not allow a Palestinian state in Judea, Samaria and Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, rejecting a U.S.-backed statement calling for a “pathway” for creating “Palestine.”

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any territory west of the Jordan River exists, is firm, and has not changed in the slightest,” Netanyahu stated, speaking ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Washington is pressing its case with a diplomatic push.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz promoted President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan as the pathway to regional peace in an opinion piece that appeared on Friday in The Washington Post, urging the Security Council to vote for the Board of Peace and International Stabilization Force.

“The Board of Peace is the only path to a secure Gaza in which Palestinians can determine their own destiny, free from either terrorist rule or occupation. Any refusal to back this resolution is a vote either for the continued reign of Hamas terrorists or for the return to war with Israel, condemning the region and its people to perpetual conflict,” Waltz wrote, saying the Council should “seize” the opportunity for lasting stability and peace in Gaza.

Moscow pushed back against the U.S.-led initiative.

Russia, wielding veto power at the Security Council, has put forward an alternative draft that emphasizes commitment to a two-state solution but does not endorse the formation of the international force or governing board. The Russian draft asks the U.N. secretary-general to present options on these points.

In a joint statement arranged by the United States on Friday, eight nations working toward ending the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip expressed their support for Washington’s proposed International Stabilization Force.

According to the statement, signed by Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan and Turkey, the process “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

The joint statement appeared to go further than Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which Jerusalem has approved, by not leaving Palestinian statehood up for debate.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the statement on Friday, saying that it affirmed “the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to establish their independent State of Palestine.”

Monday’s vote was scheduled for 5 p.m. New York time (midnight in Israel).