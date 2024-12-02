UAE Ambassador in Brussels lights candle in memory of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan

The rabbi was brutally murdered last week in the UAE. The perpetrators were swiftly arrested by the Emirati authorities.

During a solemn moment, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the European Union and Belgium Mohamed Al Sahlawi lit a memorial candle in memory of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan who was brutally murdered in the UAE last week.

This tragic event has sent shockwaves across Jewish and Israeli communities. The UAE authorities swiftly apprehended the perpetrators who were said to have been acting on behalf of Iran.

The memorial event, organized by the European Jewish Association (EJA), took place Monday in the European Parliament.

‘’What happened is extremely shocking and very sad. This act of extremism is precisely why we must double down on our shared values of coexistence and tolerance,’’ said Ambassador Al Sahlawi.

European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin stated that ‘’this horrific act of terror is a stark reminder that antisemitism and hatred have no borders. It shows how incitement is dangerous everywhere. It is incumbent upon all of us to fight these dark forces and to strengthen the bonds of understanding and mutual respect among nations.”

He said he was particularly shocked that this murder happened in the UAE, ‘’a country which is a great example of peace and friendship between religions.’’

He praised the’’ fast and great’’ reaction of the Emirati authorities who captured the terrorists.’’It should also be an example for all European countries how fast we should be to combat antisemitism and stop all forms of incitemlent,’’ he noted.

‘’This is exactly the reason why a few weeks ago we called on all European governments to declare a six-month emergency period to combat antisemitism.Because emergency time requires emergency measures,’’ Margolin concluded.

MP Michael Freilich, the only Jewish lawmaker in Belgium and a special diplomatic envoy for the EJA, also addressed the event. “Let’s turn this tragedy into a rallying call for unity and cooperation. The Abraham Accords have shown us what is possible when Jews and Arabs come together as partners in peace. The most powerful message we can send to those who wish to divide us is that they will fail. Our resolve for coexistence and collaboration is unshakable,’’ he said.

’’This commemoration serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of continued dialogue and partnership between Jewish and Arab communities. It also underscores the enduring need to combat extremism in all its forms and to build bridges of understanding across the globe,’’ he added.