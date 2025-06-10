U.K. to sanction Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over anti-Hamas comments

“It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated.

The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions on Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over their comments on the Hamas war, The Telegraph reported Tuesday.

London is moving to freeze the right-wing ministers’ assets in the U.K., and they will be banned from entering the country, the report stated.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy previously signaled that the Labour government was preparing to impose sanctions over the remarks made by the two, which he denounced as “monstrous.”

“We are now entering a dark new phase in this conflict,” Lammy told the House of Commons on May 20. “Yesterday, Minister [Bezalel] Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces cleansing Gaza, destroying what’s left of residents, Palestinians being relocated, he said, to third countries.”

“We must call this what it is,” he stated. “It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Ben-Gvir has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt negotiations with Hamas and “destroy, kill and annihilate” its terrorists.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told reporters on Tuesday that the government would call a special meeting early next week and decide how to respond to London’s “outrageous, unacceptable decision.”

“It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures,” Sa’ar stated.

Smotrich tweeted that he was informed of the sanctions while inaugurating a new Jewish community in Judea’s Hebron Hills.

“There couldn’t be better timing than this,” Smotrich said. “The natural response will be practical, but the verbal response is contempt for the White Paper,” he added, in reference to past U.K. decisions limiting Jewish immigration to and land purchases in Mandatory Palestine.

“Britain already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we will not let it happen again. With God’s help, we are determined to keep building,” the Religious Zionism Party leader said.

“We survived Pharaoh, we will also survive [U.K. Prime Minister] Keir Starmer,” Ben-Gvir stated. “Contempt for the White Paper!”

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir do not have any assets in the United Kingdom, Ynet reported. It is unclear if the two have plans to travel to the country.