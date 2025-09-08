Two injured as Houthi drone hits Ramon Airport near Eilat

By JNS staff

A Houthi explosive drone crashed into Ramon Airport near Eilat on Sunday, shortly after the Israeli Air Force intercepted three UAVs launched from Yemen.

Video appears to show the moment of impact at the airport in southern Israel. The airspace was temporarily closed to traffic.

Less than two hours later, Ramon Airport resumed operations.

A Magen David Adom team at Ramon Airport reported two people lightly wounded who were treated on site before being transported to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat—a 63-year-old man in good condition with shrapnel injuries to his limbs and a 52-year-old woman in good condition after falling and sustaining limb injuries. Both worked at the airport.

Several others suffered from anxiety, according to an earlier MDA update.

“A short while ago, an additional UAV that was launched from Yemen fell in the Ramon Airport area,” the IDF said, adding that “no sirens were sounded, the incident is under review.”

The Israel Airports Authority said that the drone hit the arrivals hall and images published by Channel 12 showed extensive damage to the passenger area, both inside and outside the building.

Landing and takeoffs were suspended as the runway was checked and an Israir plane en route to Ramon turned back and landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted three drones launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen, one of which penetrated Israeli airspace, triggering air-raid sirens in Be’er Milka, Kmehin, Kadesh Barnea and Nitzana near the Egyptian border.

The other two were shot down before crossing into Israeli territory.

The IAF engaged the drones after they were identified over Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Fragments from the interception fell outside a community on the Egyptian border, in the Ramat Negev region.

The IDF Home Front Command declared the incident over. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The Iranian-backed terrorist group has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and attacked vessels in the Red Sea, in, the group says, support of the Palestinians since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, started the war in Gaza.

Israel has responded with attacks on Houthi-controlled Yemen, including recently killing the rebel group’s “prime minister” and 12 senior Cabinet officials.