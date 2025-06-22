Trump addresses nation: ‘Spectacular military success’ destroying Iranian nuclear sites

“Remember, there are many targets left,” the president said. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

By JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to the nation on Saturday to announce a “spectacular military success” in the American military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites earlier that evening.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his social media platform: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

“A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he added. “All planes are safely on their way home.”

Fordow was widely regarded as Iran’s best defended nuclear site as it was buried hundreds of feet under a mountain. Those protections raised questions about whether Israel was capable of eliminating the site without a supporting U.S. airstrike using large bunker buster munitions delivered from American bombers.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Trump said, flanked by the vice president, the secretary of state and secretary of defense. “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump said that Iran must now enter into peace talks.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” he said.

The president recounted Iran’s record as “the bully of the middle east,” responsible for thousands of American casualties in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere and as a supporter of regimes and proxies that have killed hundreds of thousands of people in the region.

“I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen,” Trump said. “It will not continue.”

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel,” Trump said. “I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for the American strike on Saturday.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace,” he stated. “Tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

The president threatened Iran with greater destruction if it did not negotiate with the United States and said that on Saturday the U.S. military had eliminated “perhaps the most lethal” and “most difficult” of Iranian targets.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump said. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

“God bless the Middle East, God bless Israel and God bless America,” he concluded

Some U.S. politicians welcomed the attack. “As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by the president,” U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) wrote. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.”

Others urged the president to halt strikes on Iran. “Trump’s strikes against Iran are not only unconstitutional, but an escalation that risks bringing the U.S. into another endless and deadly war,” wrote Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.).