Three drunken men attack a rabbi in the French city of Deauville

A rabbi from the Paris region was attacked in the center of the city of Deauville, according to daily newspaper Ouest-France.

The attack took place last Friday at around 3:30 pm. The victim, Rabbi Elie Lemmel, who was wearing a kippah, was walking down the street when he was approached by three drunken individuals. They allegedly insulted him before striking him in the stomach. The rabbi was slightly injured.

According to a police officer in Deauville, the assailants spoke in a language that the victim did not understand. “It seems to be an Eastern European language”, the newspaper reported.

Shortly after the attack, the rabbi immediately filed a complaint with the Deauville police.

At this stage of the investigation, the suspects have not been arrested. As to the motive for the attack, local authorities remain cautious.