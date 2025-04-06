The European Union’s unfair and unequal treatment of Israel

It condemns Israel for defending its land and people butremains quiet about far greater human rights violations elsewhere.

By Gregory Lyakhov, JNS

The European Union presents itself as a defender of democracy, fairness and human rights. It claims to promote peace and cooperation among nations. However, when it comes to Israel, the European Union shows a clear bias that contradicts these ideals. Israel is a strong democracy yet faces unfair treatment.

In March 2024, Israel declared more than 1,900 acres of land in Judea and Samaria (commonly called the West Bank) as state property. The European Union strongly criticized this action, calling it “illegal” and threatening diplomatic consequences. Yet the group remains silent on far worse human-rights abuses in other parts of the world.

Iran holds thousands <https://www.dw.com/en/iran-political-prisoners-wont-be-cowed-into-silence/a-70009695> of political prisoners, and China has detained more than 1 million Uyghurs in so-called “re-education camps.” By ignoring these serious violations while attacking Israel, the European Union exposes its double standards. If it truly stood for justice, then it would condemn all human-rights abuses equally.

The European Union has also supported organizations that oppose Israel’s policies, such as the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). UNRWA’s schools promote anti-Israel views; employees were found to have taken part in the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023; and its facilities have been used by terrorists.

Despite these concerns, the European Union continues <https://www.unrwa.org/newsroom/news-releases/european-union-supports-unrwa-protect-palestine-refugees> to fund UNRWA, widening the gap between its words and its actions. This support raises serious questions about whether E.U. funding is being used responsibly.

The European Union spent more than a billion dollars on the Palestinians from 2021 to 2024, and millions have gone to organizations that support the BDS movement against Israel.

BDS seeks to isolate Israel economically and politically, a goal that directly conflicts with the European Union’s claims of fairness. If the European Union continues funding organizations with clear political agendas, it cannot claim to be an impartial force for good.

The European Union has also used economic pressure to hurt Israel’s economy. In 2022, it enforced a rule requiring products from Israeli areas in Judea and Samaria to be labeled as being from an “Israeli settlement.”

As a result, exports from these areas dropped by as much as 20%, harming businesses and workers. Instead of promoting cooperation and peace, these actions created more division. When an institution that claims to support fairness enacts policies that harm a nation’s economy, its credibility is severely damaged.

The European Union’s selective criticism is not limited to economics. It also affects international politics. It condemns Israel for defending its land and people, but the organization stays quiet about far greater violations elsewhere. If the European Union were committed to justice, then it would hold all nations to the same standards. Its failure to do so weakens its position as a fair and neutral global actor. To be seen as fair and responsible, it must change its approach and start treating all nations equally.

This debate is not just about Israel. When an institution repeatedly ignores certain injustices while exaggerating others, its credibility is in serious danger. Like any sovereign nation, Israel has the right to protect its people, defend its land and grow its economy. Yet the European Union’s unfair economic and political pressure makes these tasks harder. If it continues its biased policies, the European Union risks losing the trust of people who believe in true justice.