Swiss Air resumes flights to Tel Aviv

Swiss International Air Lines resumed flights to Israel on Thursday, becoming the latest carrier to restore service to Tel Aviv during the busy Jewish holiday season following Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June.

The move highlights the resurgence of the Israeli aviation sector and the reemergence of Tel Aviv as an international travel hub.

The Swiss flag carrier, commonly known as SWISS, is restarting daily non-stop service from Zurich to Tel Aviv with a noontime flight to Ben-Gurion International Airport and an evening return leg.

International carriers planning to restore service to Israel next month include Air Canada, Italy’s ITA Airways, British Airways and Europe’s biggest budget carrier, Ryanair.

More than 85,000 passengers were traveling through Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday on some 500 international flights, according to the Israel Airports Authority.