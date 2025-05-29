Suspicious envelopes sent to Israeli missions in Paris and Brussels

The envelopes were examined by local security forces and no embassy staffers were harmed.

By JNS

Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels received suspicious envelopes on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem confirmed.

The envelopes were examined by local security forces, and no embassy staffers were harmed, the ministry added in the statement.

Earlier this month, an “unusual envelope” was received at the embassy in France. The envelope was inspected and handled by local police in coordination with an Israeli security team. There were no casualties.