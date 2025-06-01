Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain display banner ‘Stoop genocide in Gaza’ during Champions League final

Supporters of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer team displayed a banner saying “Stop genocide in Gaza” during the Champions League final on Saturday in Munich against Inter Milan, Associated Press reported.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring against Inter Milan. Some PSG fans also held Palestinian scarves and flags during the game.

Last November, PSG fans displayed a giant banner saying “Free Palestine” during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. PSG is owned by Qatar.

On the contary, Munich’s city hall has displayed an Israeli flag as well as a Ukrainian one. German support for Israel is strong for historical reasons.

PSG could face a fine. UEFA bans the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is judged not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature.

Financial penalties are typical for a first offense — 10,000 euros ($10,700) for a political banner or disturbances.

The war in Gaza began when Palestinian terror group Hamas launched its onslaught of October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians, and taking 251 hostages to Gaza.