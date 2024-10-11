‘Stand Together’ in DC seeks to promote Jewish unity, fight antisemitism

Speakers include politicians, public officials, international guests and celebrities.

By JNS

The Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations are planning a program called “Stand Together: A Jewish Community Event of Unity, Strength and Resilience” on Nov. 10 in Washington, D.C.

The goal is to boost American Jewry, honor its heroes and thank its allies after one of the hardest years for the community on record. At the same time, participants will stand with Israel and advocate for the hostages still being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The issue of antisemitism will also be on the docket. Speakers will include politicians, public officials, international guests and celebrities. Israeli musician Idan Raichel is scheduled to perform.

“The Jewish people are resilient and have long fought against antisemitism, adversity and impossible odds,” said William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents. “This painful situation is no different and at ‘Stand Together,’ we will reaffirm our strength as a community standing together against hate and antisemitism, and standing with the State of Israel.”

JFNA’s 2024 General Assembly is set to begin after the event.

Eric Fingerhut, JFNA president and CEO, said “it is in the times of greatest adversity that the Jewish community has shown its strength and resilience.”