Speaking truth to hate: fighting antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media

By Meital Nahmias

Holocaust denial, unfortunately, is nothing new. Survivors have had to endure a lifetime of having the atrocities committed against them questioned or dismissed. Despite being one of the most thoroughly documented crimes in human history, the Holocaust remains subject to denial. This persists even though Germany has acknowledged its responsibility and actively worked to combat denial for decades, and despite overwhelming evidence; including Nazi documentation, concentration camps, eyewitness accounts, survivor testimonies, and even confessions from Nazi perpetrators

Since October 7th, we have seen the Holocaust weaponized as a propaganda tool against Israel and the Jewish world. Victims have been attacked, memorials vandalized, and Nazi symbols misused, mostly across social media platforms.

We have raised concerns about the use of coded language designed to bypass moderation systems, language that is clearly antisemitic to any social media user, yet still ignored or dismissed as not violating the guidelines. Phrases like “propaganda I don’t fall for, six million,” or “the mustache man was right,” “we owe him an apology,” “Germany was right,” or references to “brownies in the oven” are just a few disturbing examples.

It seems we have reached a point where there is no shame or scrutiny when using Holocaust references to gain attention, likes or followers.

Yet, amid this grotesque rhetoric and hatred, there are also young people who use their platforms to educate, to preserve memory, and to fight Holocaust denial and antisemitism. Their voices matter now more than ever.

One of them is a young American who goes by the username “The Moderate Case.” Since October 7th, he has been active on social media, using his voice to educate, to speak out against lies, and to confront hatred online.

What drives a young American, with no personal connection to Israel or Judaism, to dedicate so much time to fighting antisemitism, especially when so many others in his generation are using their platforms to spread misinformation?

Scrolling through his many videos on social media, it’s impossible not to be impressed by his deep knowledge and skill in clearly articulating complex facts while dismantling lies and propaganda. He often mentions being asked if he is Jewish or Israeli—he is neither—but he consistently repeats this crucial message we all wish would resonate globally: you don’t need to be Jewish to stand against antisemitism.

As a young American active on social media, why do you think antisemitism has become so widespread and intense?

I think antisemitism has become so widespread and intense partly because social media algorithms reward outrage and conspiracy theories. Hatred toward Jews is one of the oldest forms of bigotry, and many exploit that history to push lies and scapegoat Jews for global problems. In the online world, misinformation and hatred spreads faster than facts, and antisemitic content often gets wrapped into trending political debates. It’s also easier than ever for hate groups to connect, amplify each other, and target Jewish voices. Again, people love having someone to hate, and historically and sadly, the Jews have been blamed for so much that they weren’t responsible for. People also tend to have a fascination with belonging and tribal identities. Being anti-Israel and anti-Jew gives many young people a sense of belonging and an identity they can attach themselves to in order to fit in and have some sense of value.

Why do you think Holocaust denial is so widespread on social media, especially on TikTok?



Short-form content, like we see on TikTok, makes it easy to distort history in deceitful, manipulative ways. Also, denial is often framed as ‘questioning the narrative’ or ‘just asking questions,’ which appeals to young people who want to feel rebellious or contradictory. On top of that, TikTok’s algorithms don’t always catch or remove this content quickly, which allows it to spread and normalize. It is very sad to see.

What do you think is the most effective way to combat Holocaust denial online?

I believe presenting the hard evidence is the clearest and easiest way to show the doubters that the truth isn’t on their side.

Combining testimonies with clear, logical evidence makes the truth very clear. Survivors’ testimonies remind us this was real, lived history, not some estimated number of deaths. At the same time, it’s just as important to show exactly how we know the death toll is accurate: records from Nazis themselves, train schedules, camp registries, demographic studies, Nazi testimonies, and countless contemporary reports agree on the same horrific truth. Denial isn’t just ignorance, it’s a tool of hate meant to erase Jewish suffering. If we show both the emotional reality and the objective evidence, we can show how the historical record has been built piece by piece over decades by scholars, witnesses, and even by the Nazis’ own documentation. Anyone who would still doubt after being shown these things is only engaging in conspiracy to justify their hatred of Jews.

Do you feel that your videos have helped people better understand the issue?

Yes! I’ve heard from so many people who say my historical breakdowns, live debates, and videos helped them separate facts from propaganda. To me it’s not just about fighting antisemitism or anti-Zionism, it’s about giving people real history, clear sources, and the confidence to challenge misinformation on any topic. That impact is why I keep showing up every day. I want others to speak out the same way I do, and I love helping others by showing them the truth and allowing them to be as vocal and outspoken as myself.

Reading his responses and watching his videos reveals a profound awareness of the serious challenges Jewish communities worldwide face, especially with the sharp rise of antisemitism online. Social media algorithms often prioritize sensationalism and conspiracy, which unfortunately helps spread hate and falsehoods much faster than the truth. Countering this flood of misinformation and denial is a daunting task, but it requires presenting solid, indisputable evidence alongside powerful survivors’ testimonies.

Voices like his play a crucial role on social media, particularly among his generation, where misinformation spreads rapidly and peer influence is strong. His clarity, dedication and ability to articulate complex issues with accuracy and integrity set an example we hope many more will follow.

Meital Nahmias is digital communication officer at the European Jewish Association.