Some 50 MPs call for the parliamentary immunity of far-left French MEP Rima Hassan to be lifted ‘for apology of terrorism’

The MPs believe that Rima Hassan, who is a member of the ‘La France Insoumise’’ (France Unbowed) party, ‘’provocatively displayed barely concealed support for terrorist organization Hamas”, as part of an “Islamist and pro-terrorist demonstration.’’

Some fifty members of the French parliament from President Macron’s Renaissance political group have asked the President of the European Parliament to lift the parliamentary immunity of French far-left MEP Rima Hassan because of her presence mid-August at a pro-Hamas demonstration in Amman, Jordan. They consider this presence as a form of « apology for terrorism.’’

During this demonstration on August 16 in the Jordanian capital “dozens of placards” were brandished in tribute to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, killed on July 31 in Tehran, wrote the MPs who also sent a report to the Paris public prosecutor’s office.

The MPs point out that “the slogans chanted” at the demonstration “paid tribute to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, called for the murder of Jews and the waging of ‘Jihad’ against ‘miscreants’”.

The group of MPs has also filed a report with the public prosecutor for “incitement to racial hatred” and “apology for terrorism”. This report, made through a lawyer, is based on article 40 of the Penal Code, which requires “any constituted authority, any public officer or civil servant, in the exercise of their functions”, to report crimes or offenses of which they have knowledge, the signatories add.

In their report to the Paris public prosecutor, the lawyers of the group of MPs refer to tweets published on Rima Hassan’s X account. According to them, the content of what she publishes on the social network constitutes “threats against political figures she considers close to the Israeli government.’’

‘’Ms. Hassan ‘has been participating without limit, for several months, in the dissemination of hatred of Jews in Europe, notably taking up several anti-Jewish conspiracy clichés and denying the State of Israel the right to exist,’’ they claim.

In a letter to European Parliament Roberta Metsola, the MPs ask her to lift the parliamentary immunity of the French MEP ‘’should proceedings be brought against her.’’

For Hassan, the rally which she attended was a “usual” demonstration, organized every Friday in Amman, in support of the Palestinian cause, and it “is in no way a pro-Hamas demonstration or in homage to Hamas leaders”.

“In all demonstrations in the region, whether in Lebanon or Jordan, there are demonstrators who may show their support for Hamas, but I cannot be responsible for that,” she added.

A Franco-Palestinian activist and a politician close to LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Rima Hassan was elected in the EU elections in June.