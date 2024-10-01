Six killed in Jaffa terror shooting

Three victims were badly injured.

Six people were killed in a terrorist shooting attack on Jerusalem Boulevard in Tel Aviv-Jaffa on Tuesday night, according to the Israel Police and Magen David Adom emergency response service.

Earlier, Hebrew media reported that eight victims died in the attack.

Three victims are in serious condition and additional people sustained wounds to “varying degrees,” Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said in a statement on the incident.

United Hatzalah first responder Rom Ella said, “We were informed that there were injured people near the train station on Jerusalem Boulevard. Passersby told us that there were also injured people on nearby streets, and additional medics were there and continued to other scenes. Some of the injured people we treated were unconscious.”

Two Palestinian terrorists, residents of Hebron in Judea who reportedly crossed Israel’s pre-1967 lines in the Jerusalem area, were killed at the scene by police officers, municipal security guards and armed civilians.

Police officers continued to secure the scene as ballistic missiles fired by Iran rained down on Tel Aviv, the Kan News public broadcaster noted.

The victims were evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in the nearby city of Holon and Sourasky Tel Aviv Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).

A police officer on the scene said the terrorist attack involved at least two gunmen who exited a train car and opened fire at people waiting at one of the light-rail stations on Jaffa’s Jerusalem Boulevard.