Situation in the Middle East one of the main topics at EU leaders summit in Brussels

On Wednesday, EU leaders met with member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The situation in the Middle East will be one of the main topics of discussion at a European Summit meeting on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

In his invitation letter to the 27 EU leaders, European Council President Charles Michel wrote: ‘’One year since the brutal Hamas terrorist attacks against the Israeli people on 7 October, the situation is escalating dramatically. On the ground, the humanitarian situation is worsening, with an unacceptable toll on innocent civilians. An immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages remain top priorities.’’

He added, ‘’The European Council must firmly push for de-escalation, and insist on respect for international and humanitarian law. The recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon are irresponsible and unacceptable. The safety of UN personnel and humanitarian workers must be protected. We will also reaffirm our strong support for the UN and its Secretary-General.’’

On Wednesday, after the first summit meeting between EU leaders and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrein and Oman, a joint statement was issued on the war in Gaza calling for ‘’an immediate, full and completeb ceasefire, the release of hostages, the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners as well as immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilian population, including the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout the Gaza strip to all Palestinian civilians who need it.’’

‘’ We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the realization of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination through the Two-State solution where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, along the 1967 lines, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative,’’ the statement said.