Scottish government suspends meetings with Israel

By Etgar Lefkovits, JNS

The Scottish government has announced it will not hold any more meetings with Israeli officials until “real progress” is made in ceasefire talks with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The move follows widespread criticism that erupted in Scotland—which has been staunchly critical of Israel throughout the war in Gaza—over a routine diplomatic meeting between the Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson and Israel’s deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky.

The political backlash from the ruling Scottish National Party forced the Scottish minister to express regret that the meeting was not “strictly limited” to talks about a ceasefire, and to announce a freeze on all future meetings with Israeli officials.

He said the government would not accept further invitations from Israel until “real progress” had been made toward peace, and until Israel “co-operates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes.”

In a post on X which set off the criticism, Grudsky had thanked Robertson for the meeting, writing that she and Robertson had discussed the “unique commonalities” between Scotland and Israel, emphasizing the “urgent need” to secure the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. “Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture, and renewable energy,” she added.

In a subsequent statement, Robertson said, “The Scottish government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza,

“The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish governments.

“As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region. I apologise for the fact that this did not happen.”

In a written statement to JNS on Tuesday, the Israeli Embassy in London said, “Diplomatic work involves building connections and partnerships, all the more so during this time. We will continue to work to this end to create an international coalition for the return of the hostages and the war against terrorism in Scotland and the rest of the U.K.”

The leaders of the Scottish Jewish community said that the government needs to engage both sides if it wants to contribute to resolution of the conflict and support a two-state solution.

“The Scottish Government cannot in conscience deny the right of the victims to prevent the promised repetition of the atrocities of Oct. 7th,” said the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities. “If it aspires to contribute to a resolution of this long-running and tragic conflict it can only do so by engaging with both parties.”

The announcement notes that the unprecedented level of antisemitic attacks in Scotland since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, which killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 abducted to Gaza, “shows that the fear and anxiety felt by Jewish people in Scotland is not unfounded, which explains why people are frightened to go to work and study, are hiding their identity, and increasingly say they no longer feel welcome here and tell us they have a suitcase packed for a quick escape.”

Fewer than 6,000 Jews live in Scotland.

The meeting freeze comes just days after an SNP lawmaker was stripped of the party whip after he stated that Israel is not committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.