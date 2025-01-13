Sa’ar confirms hostage talks progress, thanks US

“The Americans are making great efforts to reach a deal,” the Israeli foreign minister said, adding that we will soon know if Hamas wants an agreement.

By JNS

Amid reports of an imminent breakthrough in talks on a deal for the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas’s captivity in Gaza, Israeli Foreign Gideon Sa’ar reiterated on Monday his country’s commitment to recovering them, and thanked the U.S. for its help in the matter.

“Israel very much wants to release the hostages and is working hard to reach a deal. There is progress in the negotiations. I thank our American friends for their help. We will soon know what the other side’s position is,” Sa’ar said during a press conference in Jerusalem with his Danish counterpart Lars Rasmussen.

The two ministers discussed the need to free the hostages, the Iranian threat, the situation in Lebanon and Syria, and bilateral relations between their countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Sa’ar met with David Lammy, his British counterpart, for a meeting in Jerusalem that the ministry said revolved around similar subjects.

Hamas abducted 251 people in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during an invasion during which terrorists murdered some 1,200 people. Israel launched an ongoing campaign to dismantle Hamas in Gaza and free the hostages.

In previous rounds of talks on releasing the hostages, Hamas had demanded an Israeli pullout from Gaza and the release of many terrorists, including murderers.

Israel agreed in November 2023 to a weeklong ceasefire that facilitated the release of dozens of hostages from Gaza in exchange for terrorists who had been jailed in Israel. The parties have not reached an agreement since.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden recently discussed the negotiations, with Biden stressing the urgency of a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that while an agreement was close, some issues remain unresolved. The goal is to finalize the deal by Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.