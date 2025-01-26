Resetting the EU-Israel relations

For Jerusalem, the convening of the EU-Israel Association Council, which is expected to take place at the end of February, represents an ‘’important step’’ in the EU-Israel relations.

Last December, the 27 European Union Foreign Ministers agreed to convene a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, which is the high level body responsible for managing and steering the Association Agreement between the two sides.

The decision followed a proposal by the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affaitrs and Security Kaja Kallas.

The ministers also decided to hold the first high-level dialogue with the Palestinian Authority.

For Jerusalem, the convening of the EU-Israel Association Council, which is expected to take place at the end of February, represents an ‘’important step’’ in the EU-Israel relations.

The last time the Association Council met was in 2022 after a hiatus of ten years due to disagreements on the Palestinian question.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met Kaja Kallas on December 4 in Malta – a few days after the new EU foreign affairs chief took office and replaced Josep Borrell, who had an obsessional anti-Israel position and even proposed to suspend the political dialogue with Jerusalem because of the war in Gaza.

At their meeting Sa’ar and Kallas reportedly expressed the intention ‘’to open a new page of cooperation and constructive dialogue.’’

Israel views the Association Council meeting as an important means of promoting cooperation in various areas with its largest trading partner, and as a significant platform for presenting its positions on Middle East issues.

“The European Union is Israel’s largest trading partner and maintaining strong ties is crucial,” the Israeli Foreign Minister said recently.

While acknowledging past challenges, also due to differences between EU member states in their approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he added:“The new EU foreign minister presents an opportunity to reset relations. We aim to strengthen not only diplomatic but also scientific and economic ties.’’

Sa’ar, who will himself represents Israel at the Association Council meeting in Brussels, sees this as a ‘’fresh start.’’

“The key question is whether they’re open to hearing a different perspective and engaging in a genuine dialogue. If they are, we can work toward constructive solutions,” the minister said.

Ahead of the Association Council meeting, the 27 EU member states will need to adopt a common position to be presented by Kallas. They are likely to discuss this on Monday as they will gather in Brussels to discuss the situation in the Middle East, particularly the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, relations with the new leadership in Syria and the situation in Lebanon following the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement, the EU High Representative said it ”warmly welcomed” the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which, it said, ” will allow the phased release of the hostages – ending their terrible ordeal that has lasted for more than 15 months – end hostilities and ease the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.”

”We are relieved that the hostages, including several EU nationals, will finally be reunited with their loved ones and that much needed humanitarian aid will reach civilians in Gaza. It is vital that the deal is fully implemented to allow all the hostages to be released, and to ensure a permanent end to hostilities.”

”Since the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on 7 October, 2023, hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians have been caught up in violence which has spread across the region. The EU deeply deplores the unacceptable number of civilians, especially children, who have lost their lives,” the statement said.

The EUsaid it is ready to support the implemention of the ceasefire deal by redeploying the EUBAM Rafah border mission if the various parties agree to resuming the operation of monitoring the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Ministers will discuss on Monday details on how the mission could be deployed in the framework of the ceasefire. ”The decision in principle was taken already but it’s too early to provide details on the mission,” an EU high ranking official said.