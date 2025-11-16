Report: EU Foreign Ministers to discuss proposal for the EU to train Palestinian police to be deployed in Gaza

According to Reuters, the European External Action Service has outlined proposals to expand the EU’s two civilian missions in the region, which focus on border assistance and supporting the Palestinian Authority’s policing and justice reforms.

European Union Foreign Ministers are to discuss next week a proposal for the EU to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers with the aim of later deploying them in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

The news agency cites a document prepared by the EU’s external service ahead of a meeting of the 27 EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels outlining options for contributing to the implementation of the 20-point Trump plan for Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed in October to the first phase of the plan, but the implementation of further parts of the deal remains highly uncertain, including the disarmament of the terroprist group.

According to Reuters, the European External Action Service has outlined proposals to expand the EU’s two civilian missions in the region, which focus on border assistance and supporting the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) policing and justice reforms.

EUPOL COPPS, the EU’s Mission for the Support of Palestinian Police and Rule of Law, could “take leadership in training the Palestinian police force in Gaza by providing direct training and support to approx. 3,000 Palestinian police officers from Gaza, with a view to training the full 13,000 Palestinian police force,” it said.

The paper also raises the idea of expanding the EU’s civilian border monitoring mission in Rafah to other border crossing points.

According to its mission statement, EUPOL COPPS, established on 1 January 2006, ‘’assists the Palestinian Authority in building its institutions, for a future Palestinian state, focused on security and justice sector reforms. This is effected under Palestinian ownership and in accordance with the best European and international standards. Ultimately the Mission’s objective is to improve the safety and security of the Palestinian people.’’

‘’The Mission forms part of the wider EU effort to support Palestinian state building, in the context of working towards a comprehensive peace, based on a two-State solution,’’ it says.

EUBAM Rafah is a civilian, non-executive mission under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), established in November 2005 to support the implementation of the Agreement on Movement and Access between the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Mission provides a neutral, third-party presence at the Rafah Crossing Point (RCP) on the Gaza–Egypt border. ‘’Its role is to help build trust between the parties, support coordination among all sides, and contribute to the Palestinian Authority’s ability to manage the crossing effectively,’’ its mission statement says.

Following the Hamas takeover of Gaza in 2007, the Mission suspended its operations and entered standby mode. Since 2014, it has implemented a long-term capacity-building project with the Palestinian border authorities, offering training and strategic advice to support preparations for a future return to the crossing and promote sustainable, Palestinian-led border management.

In January 2025, EUBAM Rafah redeployed to the Rafah crossing alongside the Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that enabled a limited reopening of the crossing. Operations paused in March due to renewed hostilities, but the Mission says it ‘’stands ready to resume activities when conditions allow, in coordination with all relevant parties.’’