Protests erupt in Gaza as Palestinians demand Hamas step down

Demonstrators in Beit Lahia and Jabalia called for an end to the current conflict with Israel.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Hundreds of Palestinians staged protests in northern Gaza on Tuesday, notably in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, demanding an end to the ongoing conflict with Israel and calling for Hamas to relinquish control of the territory.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Hamas out” and carried banners reading “Stop the war” and “We want to live in peace.”

Palestinians attend a rally calling for an end to the war, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on March 25, 2025. Hundreds of Palestinians chanted anti-Hamas slogans at a protest in northern Gaza on March 25, calling for an end to the war with Israel, witnesses said. Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images.

The protests, among the most significant against Hamas since the war began, were reportedly organized through social media platforms. Eyewitnesses noted that Hamas security forces attempted to disperse the gatherings, with reports of forceful interventions.

The demonstrations reflect growing frustration among Gaza’s residents over deteriorating living conditions and the prolonged conflict with Israel. Criticism of Hamas’s governance has intensified, particularly concerning its handling of the war and the economic hardships faced by the population. 

As of now, Hamas officials have not issued a formal response to the protests. The situation remains tense, with the potential for further demonstrations in the coming days.

Following the collapse of a ceasefire in mid-March, Israel retook the Netzarim Corridor, a key route dividing northern and southern Gaza, to pressure Hamas to release hostages and curb terrorist activity.

IDF 36th Division forces preparing for military operations in the Gaza Strip in a photo published on March 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.

In January, Israel briefly allowed displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza but halted entries on Jan. 26, citing Hamas ceasefire violations. Amid renewed fighting and rocket attacks, Israel expanded evacuation orders on Tuesday, preventing large-scale civilian returns.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday approved the Israel Defense Forces’ operational plans to continue military actions against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Our main goal is to bring the hostages home,” Katz stated. “If Hamas continues to refuse a deal, it will pay an increasingly heavy price. We will take territory, eliminate terrorist operatives and destroy infrastructure until Hamas is completely defeated.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, left, meets with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, center, and Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai at the Gaza Division base near Re’im, March 25, 2025. Photo by Shira Keinan/Defense Ministry.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has called for an escalation against the Hamas terrorist group.

“Hamas is stalling for time—this is a strategy, not just a tactic,” Zamir said in security discussions, according to a Channel 12 News report on Monday. “The IDF’s actions are hurting them and causing instability, but they are not leading to the release of hostages. Therefore, we have no choice—we must increase the pressure.”

Israeli political and military leaders are considering plans for a fresh ground campaign in Gaza that could include a military occupation of the entire enclave for months or longer, according to the Washington Post.

Current and former Israeli officials briefed on the matter told the Post that the new tactics would likely include direct military control of humanitarian aid, targeting Hamas’s civilian leadership and evacuating women, children and vetted noncombatants to “humanitarian bubbles” while laying siege to those who remain.

Israeli officials emphasized to the Post that Jerusalem is still waiting for the outcome of ceasefire talks and no decisions have been made on whether—or how—to escalate the current phase of the offensive, which has so far consisted mostly of aerial bombardment, with limited ground maneuvers.

The IDF announced on Sunday that it has expanded military operations in both northern and southern Gaza, including the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah and an offensive in Beit Hanun—targeting Hamas terrorists and infrastructure and widening the security buffer zones.