Pro-Israel advocacy group calls for an EU Truth Commission on Palestinian aid as new EU Commission awaits confirmation

”Still to this day, the 7th of October attack has not been condemned by Fatah, which rules the West Bank and has been the recipient EU aid worth more than ten billion euros over the last twenty-five years,” says European Coalition for Israel Founding Director Tomas Sandell.

As the European Parliament goes into a final week of confirmation hearings of the designated new members of the European Commission, the European Coalition for Israel (ECI) has called for an EU Truth Commission to investigate the effect of EU aid to the Palestinian Authorities.

In a statement, the ECI writes: ”It is an undeniable fact that the Palestinian society has become increasingly radicalized over the years, leading to the deadly attack on October 7. This attack was carried out not only by terrorists from Hamas but also by civilians from Gaza. Both groups have received their education in EU sponsored UNRWA schools known for their antisemitic indoctrination. Still to this day, the attack has not been condemned by Fatah, which rules the West Bank and has been the recipient EU aid worth more than ten billion euros over the last twenty-five years.”

In the recent edition of the ECI European Report talk show from the European Parliament in Brussels, ECI Founding Director Tomas Sandell asked, “How can it be that the situation in the Palestinian territories is more hopeless now than 25 years ago despite all the aid that has been poured into the Palestinian territories from the European Union and other international donors? And how can it be that Hamas was allowed to arm itself to the teeth and build hundreds of kilometres of underground tunnels for its terrorists while at the same time fail to provide any bomb shelters for its civilian population?”

“If we want to promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East, we have to change course and therefore we need a complete review of the current EU funding mechanism to the PA. If confirmed as the new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, this could be the first action taken by the designated Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas,” Sandell added.

In the talk show, program host Yossi Lempkowicz, Editor in chief of European Jewish Press, also discussed the ramifications of the election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United State at the same time as the European Union is installing a new top leadership. Spanish MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White called for a pragmatic approach to the new US administration, suggesting that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ”should lose no time in establishing direct contact with the new President and should therefore be present at the inauguration in Washington D.C on January 20th.”

Speaking about the current challenges in the Middle East, Antonio López-Istúriz pointed to Iran as the main source of all the instability and terrorism in the region. Concluding on a more positive note Sandell said that the current Islamic regime in Tehran is crumbling, and he expressed his hope that the people of Iran could soon experience real freedom.