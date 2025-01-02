Pope Francis, Israel and the Vatican’s historical hypocrisy

The Vatican’s condemnation of Israel reflects a double standard, especially when contrasted with its relative silence on other human rights abuses.

By Amine Ayoub, JNS

Pope Francis’ recent condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, particularly the killing of children, has sparked widespread reactions. While his statement resonates with many who decry the violence in the region, it also raises questions about the Vatican’s historical involvement in atrocities, especially during colonial times in Africa. However, the pope’s remarks overlook the broader context of the conflict, including the role of Hamas and the Islamist violence that has destabilized the region. Moreover, the claim that Israel’s actions are unjust cannot be supported as Israel’s actions are a legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense.

The Catholic Church has a long and complex history, marked by spiritual leadership but also by periods of direct or indirect involvement in oppressive systems. During the era of European colonization in Africa, the church often worked hand in hand with colonial powers. Missionaries, acting under the auspices of spreading Christianity, frequently facilitated the cultural and social domination of indigenous peoples.

One glaring example is the role of the church during Belgian King Leopold II’s reign over the Congo Free State in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Belgium’s brutal exploitation of the Congolese population resulted in the deaths of an estimated 10 million people. While the Catholic Church was not directly orchestrating the violence, many missionaries turned a blind eye to the atrocities and some even justified the colonial exploitation as a means of civilizing and converting the population. This tacit support helped legitimize and perpetuate one of the most brutal colonial regimes in history.

Similarly, in Rwanda, during the 1994 genocide, certain members of the Catholic clergy were complicit in the mass slaughter of the Tutsi population. Churches, which should have been sanctuaries, became sites of massacre. Priests and nuns were among those accused of aiding and abetting the genocide. While the Vatican has since apologized for the role of individual clergy members, the episode underscores the dangers of institutional alignment with political and social hierarchies that perpetuate violence.

While Pope Francis has framed Israel’s actions as unjust, it is essential to consider the broader context of Hamas’s role in perpetuating violence in the region. Hamas, an Islamist organization designated as a terrorist group by multiple countries, has repeatedly launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians. These attacks not only endanger Israeli lives, but they provoke military responses that place Palestinian civilians at risk, particularly as Hamas embeds its operations within civilian areas.

Israel’s actions in Gaza, often portrayed as disproportionate, must be understood as part of its legitimate right to self-defense. The Israeli government has consistently stated that its military operations are aimed at neutralizing Hamas’s infrastructure and safeguarding Israeli citizens. The tragic loss of civilian lives, especially children, in Gaza is a consequence of Hamas’s strategy of using human shields and operating in densely populated areas. Framing these defensive actions as “injustice” overlooks the primary responsibility of any state: To protect its citizens from harm.

The Islamist ideology underpinning Hamas is also a significant factor in the conflict. Its charter calls for the destruction of Israel and rejects peaceful coexistence. This hardline stance leaves little room for negotiation and perpetuates a zero-sum view of the conflict, where any Israeli concession is seen as a weakness to be exploited rather than a step towards reconciliation.

Moreover, Hamas’s strategy of using human shields and embedding its operations in civilian areas further escalates the humanitarian crisis. By placing military targets within densely populated areas, the group deliberately increases the risk of civilian casualties during Israeli counterattacks and exploits the suffering of civilians to gain international sympathy. This tactic not only endangers lives, it manipulates international perceptions, often shifting blame onto Israel for the tragic consequences of Hamas’s actions.

The Vatican’s condemnation of Israel reflects a double standard, especially when contrasted with its relative silence on other human rights abuses. For instance, the church has faced accusations of not doing enough to address the plight of Christians in the Middle East, many of whom have faced persecution and displacement in countries like Iraq and Syria. Similarly, the Vatican’s response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen or the systemic oppression of Uyghur Muslims in China has been viewed as tepid compared to its vocal stance on Gaza.

For the Vatican to maintain its moral authority, it must adopt a more balanced approach to global conflicts, including the Israeli-Palestinian issue. This involves not only condemning civilian casualties but also acknowledging the role of Hamas and other terror groups in perpetuating violence and obstructing peace efforts. Highlighting the Islamist agenda behind Hamas’s actions would provide a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges Israel faces.

Moreover, the church must strive for consistency in addressing global injustices. Condemning the actions of powerful states, whether in Gaza, Yemen or the Xinjiang region in China, should be guided by a consistent ethical framework rather than selective outrage. By applying its moral principles universally, the Vatican can rebuild trust and present itself as a genuine advocate for peace and justice.

The Vatican’s criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza highlights a critical and ongoing tension, the challenge of addressing contemporary injustices while reckoning with a legacy of complicity in historical atrocities. However, any discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must account for the role of Hamas and the broader dynamics of Islamist violence in the region. Framing Israel’s self-defense as “injustice” is a mischaracterization that ignores the context of terrorist provocations and the reality of asymmetric warfare. For Pope Francis and the Vatican to lead authentically in the fight for global justice, they must embrace a balanced perspective that considers all dimensions of the conflict. Only then can their voice serve as a credible and unifying call for peace and human dignity.