Police probing Iran link to attacks on Israeli missions in Sweden, Denmark

Iran may have orchestrated the attacks on Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen this week, according to Swedish intelligence agency SÄPO.

Danish police arrested three Swedish nationals on Wednesday after two blasts, likely caused by hand grenades, close to the Israeli diplomatic mission in Copenhagen.

“No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene,” Danish police had posted to X. “A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, ​​located in the area, is being investigated.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli mission in Stockholm was targeted by gunfire.

“All employees are safe, and none of them were injured,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem confirmed.

Fredrik Hallstrom, head of operations at SÄPO, the Swedish Security Service, said that “there are some things that could point in that direction” of Iranian involvement.

In May, the agency confirmed that Tehran was recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs to commit “acts of violence” against Israeli targets.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Wednesday that the two embassy attacks had been ordered by the Swedish criminal network Foxtrot at the behest of Iran.

A firearm and an empty shell casing were found outside the embassy, according to Swedish TV4‘s “Nyheterna” news program.

The incident was reported some 30 minutes before Iran fired 180 ballistic missiles at the Jewish state in its second-ever direct attack; the first one was back in April.

Ahead of the assault, Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned an emergency meeting with all Israeli ambassadors on “how to act with heads of state in the various capitals in view of the recent attacks.”

Iran is behind a series of terrorist attacks carried out by criminal gangs targeting Israeli embassies in Europe, including Sweden, over recent months, the Mossad intelligence agency revealed earlier this year.