Police block pro-Palestinian activists at Milan Cortina torch relay

By JNS staff

Italian authorities intercepted and removed two groups of pro-Palestinian activists on Saturday before they could reach the opening stages of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics torch relay in Rome, police said.​

One group included about 15 people, officials said, and both groups were prevented from coming into contact with the relay route.​

A third group of about 10 monitored protesters waved Palestinian flags as the relay passed La Sapienza, the city’s largest university, according to the Associated Press.​

Three additional demonstrators displayed signs supporting Venezuela near the U.S. Embassy in the city.​

The Winter Olympics are returning to Italy for the first time since Turin in 2006 and for the country’s fourth time hosting the Games overall, with sites across Lombardy and northeast Italy scheduled to hold events from Feb. 6-22, 2026.