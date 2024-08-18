Paris: anti-Semitic attack on a family in the metro, a witness files complaint

A man burst into the train, spitting at a young girl and her parents while calling them “bastards, bastards” and “youpins”, according to this witness. “Hitler was right, he should have killed all the Jews,” he reportedly said.

A young woman has lodged a complaint after witnessing an anti-Semitic incident on the metro in Paris last Wednesday morning.

According to the passenger’s account, a man burst into the train at Richard Lenoir station, spitting at a young girl and her parents while calling them “bastards, bastards” and “youpins”.(racially offensive French word for Jews) “You bastards, you’re committing crimes against humanity”, he shouted again, according to the witness, who said he also shouted : “Hitler was right, he should have killed all the Jews.’’

On hearing these insults, the young woman, aged 25, grabbed her cell phone to film the assailant and report the incident. She also tried in vain to silence him. “I’m going to press charges against you”, she can be heard saying in the footage she filmed. In return, she was insulted.

