Over 900 civilians killed in Israel since war’s start

Last week’s Hezbollah rocket attacks brought the total number of murdered civilians to 902, according to Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

By JNS

A total of 902 civilians have been killed by terrorism in Israel since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, the country’s National Insurance Institute announced Sunday.

The figure includes all war fronts since the Hamas-led cross-border massacre almost 400 days ago, according to the NII, which supports victims and their families.

The NII did not state how many civilians had been wounded since the start of the war, though an Oct. 29 notice said that the agency provided assistance to over 70,000 victims of hostilities.

On Thursday, seven civilians were killed and one was seriously wounded in two separate Hezbollah rocket assaults on Israel’s north, marking one of the deadliest days since the Iranian-backed terror organization joined the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023.

Also on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that a soldier was killed the previous day by a grenade in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of troops killed in action on all fronts to 780.

The IDF death toll in Gaza since the start of the ground invasion there on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 368. Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, of the Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage rescue mission, and defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded in the Strip in May.

Some 12,000 wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel have entered physical rehabilitation programs since the start of the war, including 900 wounded over the past month in Lebanon, according to data published last week by the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department.

The IDF has been fighting to defeat Hamas and Hezbollah since the former terror group led the invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering 1,200 people, mainly Jewish civilians, wounding thousands more and kidnapping 251 people to Gaza, where 101 remain.