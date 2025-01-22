Outcry over canceled Amsterdam shows by Israeli comedian in Amsterdam

A number of Instagram pages called for a boycott of Boom Chicago and urged followers to email the comedy club about the performance of the “ultra-Zionist’

Two performances by Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder at the Amsterdam comedy club Boom Chicago have been canceled following a call for a boycott on social media, the Dutch media reported.

Sponder was scheduled to perform on January 25 but after considerable criticism, the comedy club decided last Friday to cancel the shows.

A number of Instagram pages called for a boycott of Boom Chicago and urged followers to email the comedy club about the performance of the “ultra-Zionist,’’ said Dutch public radio and television NOS.

Sponder would “glorify genocide in Gaza” and “make jokes based on Israeli propaganda,’’ according to the callers.

“Because of the climate in Amsterdam, reactions and concerns from the police, we can no longer allow Yohay Sponder’s performance on Jan. 25,” said Boom Chicago’s director Andrew Moskos told the artist’s manager. He reportedly suggested that the club help find an alternative venue for Sponder’s show.

The comedian’s team expressed disagreement with the club’s decision, saying: “Freedom of speech is important. That means nothing if you shy away as soon as things get tough,” it said.

The team members said they spoke with the club manager several times about the security situation as they expected demonstrations and said they were ready to pay themselves for extra security.

‘’The gig was supposed to go on as usual, until we got word on Friday that it was canceled,’’ said Sponder’s manager.

He said he understands that the club owner is in an awkward position. “I believe he is not against us, but now he has let the bullies win.”

The governing Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) announced that it will ask parliamentary questions about the canceled performances.