‘Operation Northern Arrows’: Israel’s war against Hezbollah

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night named its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon “Operation Northern Arrows.”

The Israeli Air Force struck more than 1,600 Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley over the past 24 hours as part of the campaign.

The military is destroying terror infrastructure built up by Hezbollah over the past two decades, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

“A few weeks ago, we decided to shift the ‘center of gravity’ of our operations from the southern to the northern arena. Our goal is to ensure the safe return of [residents of]Israel’s northern communities to their homes,” Gallant said during a situation assessment at the command center of the IDF’s Operations Directorate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Jerusalem was “chang[ing]the security balance of power in the north.

“For those who have not yet understood, I want to clarify Israel’s policy. We do not wait for a threat; we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every sector, at any time. We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel’s cities and citizens,” said Netanyahu.