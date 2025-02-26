Oct. 7 survivors sue Al Jazeera for ‘serving as Hamas agents’

The lawsuit, based on U.S. anti-terror laws, claims that the Qatari network knowingly assisted and helped terrorist organizations spread propaganda, recruit activists and incite violence.

For the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israelis are suing the Al Jazeera network over its coverage of the terrorist group and the massacre it led. The lawsuit was filed to the federal court in Washington by dozens of Oct. 7 victims, including Morris Schneider, the uncle of Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in Hamas captivity along with her two children, Kfir and Ariel.

Schneider, the brother of Shiri’s mother, Margit Silberman, who was murdered along with her husband Yossi in Nir Oz on Oct. 7, said upon filing the lawsuit that “the cruel murder of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel by terrorists from Gaza is an inconceivable atrocity that has destroyed our family forever, and has caused pain to millions of good people around the world.

“The kidnapping and barbaric murder of toddlers is unimaginable; only pure evil can see a child as a threat or enemy. The punishment for murdering a baby in a civilized society is severe and rightfully so. All the more so when it involves kidnapping, torture and murder. We can never erase from our minds their suffering and the torture they endured before their deaths at the hands of terrorists. No person with a shred of humanity could.

“Though no legal action can stop the pain and trauma of losing our family members in this way, we are determined to achieve justice and bring those responsible for these abhorrent crimes to justice.”

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center, and utilized research conducted by attorney Jordan Cope from the StandWithUs organization. It states that Al Jazeera employed several Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad activists as journalists, some of whom were directly involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

Additionally, the lawsuit highlights exclusive interviews conducted by Al Jazeera with Hamas leaders, including those who carried out attacks against Israeli and American civilians. The lawsuit is also directed at Al Jazeera‘s U.S. subsidiary, claiming it played a direct role in supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Terrorist organizations need media outlets”

The lawsuit, based on U.S. anti-terror laws, also claims that Al Jazeera knowingly assisted and helped terrorist organizations spread propaganda, recruit activists and incite violence.

“Terrorist organizations do not operate alone. They need financial support, logistical networks and media outlets to advance their agenda. Al Jazeera served as an agent of the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Darshan-Leitner.

“U.S. law is clear: Those who knowingly provide substantial assistance to terrorists are as guilty as those who carry out the attacks. We will not allow them to hide behind the facade of a news network while acting as a mouthpiece for terrorist organizations. They will pay the price,” she added.

A senior Israeli security official echoed the central claim of the lawsuit, telling Israel Hayom that the Qatari network is a “force multiplier” for Hamas.

