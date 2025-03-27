Norway’s Jews hide their identity to receive medical care

In an unprecedented letter to health authorities, Jewish leaders warn of a deeply concerning trend not experienced “since World War II.”

By Nissan Shtrauchler, Israel Hayom via JNS

A deeply concerning trend has emerged in Norway, where Jewish community members fear seeking medical care due to growing anti-Israel sentiment among healthcare workers. In an unprecedented letter to health authorities, Jewish leaders warn that community members are hiding their identities in medical settings—a situation not experienced “since World War II.”

The letter, signed by Marius Gaarder, chairman of the Jewish community in Oslo, and John Arne Moen from the Jewish community in Trondheim, raises alarming concerns.

“Shortly after October 7, 2023, alongside growing anti-Israel mobilization among segments of healthcare workers, health institutions, and medical experts, several members of the Jewish community expressed concern that they would feel uncomfortable seeking medical treatment and fear they wouldn’t receive optimal care if they revealed they were Jewish,” the letter states. “This is a situation we haven’t experienced since World War II,” it adds.

Dr. Rolf Kirschner, a Jewish physician with 45 years of experience in Norway’s public health system and a member of the Norwegian Medical Association, described it as an unprecedented phenomenon. “People don’t dare wear Jewish symbols like the Star of David when going for examinations, and Jewish patients fear having their names called aloud in waiting rooms out of concern that caregivers or others will discover they are Jewish,” he explained.

The situation has worsened as patients encounter politically charged environments. “Some Jewish patients were alarmed when they encountered healthcare professionals displaying overtly political posters and pamphlets expressing support for Palestinians, and they’re afraid to complain about this for fear of negative reactions from medical staff on whom their health depends,” Kirschner added.

While acknowledging freedom of expression, Kirschner believes certain political displays should remain outside medical facilities: “The letter calls on health services, relevant organizations, and the government to ensure Jews feel comfortable in hospitals and don’t fear approaching and receiving medical care, or hide their identity in hospitals.”

Norway’s Jewish population is small—approximately 1,500 registered Jews nationwide, with 800 residing in Oslo. This vulnerability is compounded by the Norwegian government’s strongly pro-Palestinian stance. Kirschner reports that community members have expressed fears about receiving substandard care due to solidarity shown by various medical professional organizations with Palestinian causes and calls for boycotts against Israel.

Though Kirschner cited only five or six documented cases of patients sharing these concerns with community leaders, he believes they indicate a broader pattern. These anxieties intensified following the viral spread of a video showing Australian hospital staff describing how they mistreat Israeli patients. In response, Kirschner urged professional organizations to take action: “The unions should inform their members that healthcare professionals need to remain neutral in the workplace and not display political symbols. They should make it clear that union members are prohibited from participating in political demonstrations at the workplace.”

Health Minister Jan Christian Vestre responded to the concerns, stating: “All patients should feel safe when treated in our public health service. No one should experience discomfort or worry when receiving healthcare, and I expect everyone to be treated with dignity.” He emphasized that creating inclusive environments remains “a local responsibility of medical institutions” that authorities expect to be “taken seriously.” The head of the Nurses Association has also acknowledged these concerns and promised to address them.

On Alpeleg, an Israeli-Norwegian resident of over three decades, places these concerns in a troubling historical context: “The Norwegian health system has a problematic past and present which is undoubtedly tainted by political influence. Norway assisted the Nazis in deporting Jews to extermination camps, and today it is the only Western country that refuses to recognize the murderous organization Hamas as a terrorist organization. As a Jewish resident of Norway, I feel deep concern about the influence of politics on the ethics and professionalism of the healthcare system.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.