New poll: less than a quarter of Australians describe attitudes towards Jews as positive

Amid record levels of anti-Semitic incidents in Australia, a special survey initiated by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) revealed alarming findings highlighting the state of emergency the country is currently facing.

The survey, which polled 1,000 respondents from across Australia between 27th June and 1st July, found that less than a quarter of Australians (24%) would describe general public attitudes to Jewish People in Australia as very positive (9%) or slightly positive (15%). 28% of respondents described attitudes towards Jews as very negative (8%) or slightly negative (20%).

In another poll response, one in five young Australians (ages 18 to 34) reported witnessing or hearing about anti-Semitic incidents in their area. In New South Wales, the most populous of Australia’s six states. Amongst youths, the situation is particularly severe, with nearly one in four young people reporting local anti-Semitic incidents, as did one in five respondents aged 35 to 54.

On a more positive note, 43% of respondents said that local councilors taking action against reducing religiously motivated intolerance would make them more likely to receive their vote, with 42% saying it wouldn’t change their vote, and 5% said it would make them less likely.

Australia, once thought of as a calm and safe haven for Jews living there and Israelis visiting, has in recent months turned into a nightmare.

Recent disturbing events include a recent arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne, which occurred while around 20 worshippers were inside, making it, in the eyes of many, an attempted mass murder. In the same city, there were violent pro-Palestinian protests outside prominent Israeli chef Eyal Shani’s restaurant, which included smashed windows, thrown chairs, and chants of “Death to the IDF!”, marking a new escalation in the unprecedented wave of anti-Semitic incidents in Australia over the last two years.

The survey also found that about half (49%) of respondents expect elected officials, mayors, and local leaders to take a firmer stance against manifestations of hate, violence, and religious or ethnic intolerance in their communities.

In light of the current situation, the Combat Antisemitism Movement has decided to initiate an Emergency Summit, which will take place from September 3 to 5 in the Gold Coast, Australia.

The summit will draw hundreds of participants from across the country, including government officials and mayors, local leaders, city council members, religious and community leaders, diplomats, cultural influencers and online personalities, educators, artists, and business leaders. They will hold discussions, meetings, and lectures to formulate policies and an action plan to fight antisemitism and combat the growing wave of Jew-hatred.

“Australia used to be thought of as a safe haven for Jews, but that image has unfortunately been shattered over the last two years,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Many national and local authorities were left shocked and surprised by this wave of hate and we are working with our partners in Australia to provide strategies and the necessary tools to fight hate and antisemitism.”

“I am confident that hundreds of mayors will heed our call and join us to unite in the fight against antisemitism, terrorism, and violence. We will ask them to commit to a unified and firm stance against hate, to take a tougher line on the intolerable incidents happening daily in Australia, and I believe they will all commit to a policy of ‘zero tolerance.’ We believe we can form a coalition against antisemitism and bring about a deep, meaningful, and strategic social change in Australia’s fight against Jew-hatred. Australia must return to being the paradise it once was, a place where Jews and all citizens can live freely, safely, and with pride.”

The Australia Emergency Summit is the latest summit organized by CAM around the world, which has held high-level mayors’ summits in North America, Latin America and Europe in recent years. These summits are based on the belief that mayors and regional leaders have a unique ability to proactively confront antisemitism at the local level, knowing their communities most closely.