Netanyahu’s French lawyer allegedly targeted for assassination

Olivier Pardo told French authorities that a former convict said he had been approached by Hezbollah operatives in Senegal.

By JNS staff

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Monday it had opened an investigation into claims by high-profile French lawyer Olivier Pardo that there was a contract on his head for defending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pardo, 66, told French authorities that a former convict, Rudy Terranova, claimed to have been approached by Hezbollah operatives in Senegal. The Lebanese-based terror group wanted to kill Pardo for his work for the Israeli prime minister, against whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague has issued an arrest warrant.

Pardo told French-language station CNEWS that after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel, receiving online threats on social media had become commonplace. “[But] it’s one thing to be threatened on social media. It’s another to have someone come to you and say, ‘I was paid by Hezbollah to assassinate you, but I refused,’” he said.

Pardo said Terranova had served 14 years in prison after being convicted in 2004 of violence driven by Islamist motives. He served as a police informant and was later suspected of involvement in the attempted murder of another lawyer in 2007, AFP reported. He was acquitted of that charge.

Pardo noted that Terranova had the sort of criminal profile that would appeal to Hezbollah.

The lawyer said he was waiting for the results of the police investigation. He expressed confidence that the judiciary would determine “whether this is a real or a phantom menace.”

“Obviously, I’d prefer not to receive this type of threat,” he said, adding that “nothing will stop me from defending the clients I have, whatever the cost.”

According to Le Parisien, which first reported on the story, Terranova was taken into custody last week.